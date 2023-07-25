Houston Texans: Three wide receivers on the roster bubble entering training camp
By Brett Hawn
Steven Sims
Houston native Steven Sims is another player currently facing an uphill battle to make the Texans' final roster. Similar to Bachman, Sims brings four years of experience to the table, with two each with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders according to Pro Football Reference.
Additionally, the 5’10” speedster has experience as a return man on special teams. In those four seasons, Sims has accumulated 49 punt returns for 291 yards (5.9 yards per punt return). On kickoffs, Sims has 52 total returns for 1,295 yards (24.9 yards per return) and one touchdown.
The 26-year-old is not nearly as polished as a receiver, with his career season coming during his 2019 rookie campaign, accumulating 34 receptions for just over 300 yards and four touchdowns. For his career, the veteran holds numbers of 75 receptions for 679 yards and five touchdowns, adding 173 rushing yards on 23 attempts and an extra touchdown.
For the veteran wideout to crack the final roster, special teams' contributions will almost certainly have to reign supreme. With experience in both facets of the return game, Sims will make for an intriguing case once training camp begins.