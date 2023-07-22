Houston Texans News: center Juice Scruggs looking like a seasoned veteran
Second-Round Selection Juice Scruggs out of Penn State looks to anchor a very strong and underrated offensive line
The Texans struggled to protect Davis Mills last season, as they allowed Mills to be sacked 31 times, good for 15th and a sack percentage of 6.1%. Those 31 sacks resulted in Mills having the 8th most yards lost with 244. The protection wasn't very good last year as the team also ranked near the bottom of the league in rushing yards and Mills lost eight fumbles.
The Texans came into the offseason with one goal to protect the quarterback and that's exactly what they did by trading for two-time Super Bowl Champion Shaq Mason and drafting Penn State guard Juice Scruggs.
Juice Scruggs will be a key piece for the Texans offensive line to succeed
Juice Scruggs was ranked the eighth best center according to NFL.com combine's score where he scored a 61. NFL.com scored him the sixth-best athleticism score with a 71 but ranked him ninth in production with a 55.
According to PFF, in 1,812 snaps (1,060 pass blocks and 752 run blocks) he allowed 26 hurries, seven QB hits, and only three sacks. Scouts raved about his ability to keep his hands inside and control momentum. He has a great ability to latch and create movement on the attack.
In a recent interview with Texans Wire, head coach DeMeco Ryans offered high praise for the prized rookie.
"Juice has done a great job with just being consistent in there — seems like a vet already with the consistency that he operates at.”"- Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans
On film, he brings a quick punch and strength making it hard for defensive tackles to make a quick move on him. He shows consistency in the run with the ability to open holes up with ease and gets to the second level efficiently. I think he's a perfect pick for the Texans in the second round and will be the perfect anchor for the future of this team.