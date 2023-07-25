Houston Texans: Three wide receivers on the roster bubble entering training camp
By Brett Hawn
The Houston Texans wide receiver group is one that carries a significant level of intrigue. Coming off a 2022 season in which the unit was mostly dormant, faces old and new are in the look of revitalizing the sorely missing production.
Headlined by a mixture of veterans and intriguing young talent, the Houston Texans hold a fair share of talent looking to make a statement in the Texans' new-look offense. But which wide receivers have the best shot at making the opening-day roster?
Incumbent Nico Collins along with newcomers Noah Brown and Robert Woods are faces that are almost guaranteed a roster spot due to familiarity and proven production. Intriguing rookies such as Tank Dell, and Xavier Hutchinson are other players often mentioned when thinking about the Texans opening-day group of receivers.
Like other teams across the NFL, the Houston Texans do have a mixture of veterans and rookies looking to sneak their way onto the final roster. These men are eager and hungry for their chance at a prominent role on a professional football team but face an uphill battle to make the final 53-man roster.
Who are these men? Which ones need a strong training camp in order to avoid the chopping block?
Here are three Houston Texans wide receivers that are on the roster bubble as training camp rapidly approaches.