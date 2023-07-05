Three Houston Texans undrafted rookies that have a solid chance at making the team
By Brett Hawn
Xazavian Valladay
With the Houston Texans not addressing the running back position with one of their draft selections, all eyes were set on one of the bigger prizes in the undrafted free agent pool, former Wyoming and Arizona State running back Xazavian Valladay.
Valladay had an exceptional collegiate career, rushing for over 1,000 yards three times on 5.3 yards per carry, and capped off his senior season with a career-high 18 touchdowns (16 rushing, two receiving). With additional depth behind incumbent Dameon Pierce and free agent signee Devin Singletary in question, it could prove very likely that Valladay could sneak his way onto this Texans roster.
While speculation ran rampant surrounding possible additions of Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott to the running back room, the cheaper in-house option in Valladay could prove to be more appealing for the Houston Texans. With the running back market slowly dwindling, keeping around an in-house option could prove to be the smart play.