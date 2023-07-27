Three observations from the first day of Houston Texans training camp
The first for Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, the return of familiar faces, and a battle for the quarterback job highlight the first days of Texans camp.
By Brett Hawn
The return of John Metchie III and Kenyon Green
Two players who dealt with their share of injury and medical concerns are back in the pads for the Houston Texans. Wide receiver John Metchie III and offensive guard Kenyon Green are back in the blue and ready to rock.
Metchie, who beat leukemia and most recently dealt with a strained hamstring in the spring, is fully cleared for training camp as first reported by KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson. The return of the young receiver is a welcomed addition to the Texans' offense and a rallying cry for his fellow Texans teammates, who are inspired by his resilience and fight to get to where he is right now.
As for Green, injuries severely hampered his 2022 season and the early portion of the offseason, but he too is back at Texans camp after fully recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery. The 22-year-old is an important cog in the Texans' offensive line and will be relied upon to take a huge step forward if the unit is to exceed expectations.
The health of both men will be something to keep an eye on but having them back is an excellent sign for the Houston Texans and their fans. If these two are able to stay healthy, I fully expect them to play a major role in the 2023 campaign.