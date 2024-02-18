This Simpsons' meme account accurately nailed the 2023 Houston Texans
The Houston Texans had an excellent season and a major reason why may have been highlighted in this wonderful Simpsons' meme.
By Chad Porto
The 2023 Houston Texans season will go down as one of the most impressive seasons in franchise history. Not just for the fact they made the playoffs and won the AFC South, but because of how out of the blue the season actually was. There were few people who believed the Texans could win double-digit games this year.
A lot of that had to do with DeMeco Ryans coming in and turning the team into a winning unit, changing the mindset of many players, and helping coach up others new to the league. There's no debate that the rookie class of 2023 had a lot to do with the success of the season, and maybe none more important than quarterback C.J. Stroud.
The coaching staff really helped Stroud reach his full potential as a rookie, and while this is the ultimate team sport, Stroud's success in a season where every other rookie quarterback looked awful is a testament to not only his coaching staff around him but also his stellar play.
The Twitter account, Simpsons NFL, posts a lot of funny Simpsons memes that seem to go hand in hand with the NFL news of the day. It's pretty obvious what they're about just from the name, but they do some good work. Recently, they decided to post memes that best captured the essence of each of the 32 team's seasons.
And boy, did they do right by the Texans.
The video that they posted, shows the patriarch of the family, Homer Simpson, attempting to join a secret society, and after demonstrating his worth prior to the clip shown, the leader of the group Number One, then proclaims Homer as The Chosen One who would lead the group (known as the Stone Cutters) to glory; much in the way that Texans fans have anointed Stroud.
The episode the clip is from is called Homer the Great and it's from Season Six of the series.
Stroud deserves to be seen as someone who can lead the Texans to glory, after all, he took a team no one believed in and guided them to a divisional championship and a playoff birth, all behind a patchwork offensive line and with a revolving door of injuries to key offensive players. Yeah, the Simpsons' meme is highly accurate for how Texans' fans see Stroud.