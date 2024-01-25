DeMeco Ryans is already winning year end awards for the Houston Texans
DeMeco Ryans takes home first Coach of the Year award.
By Chad Porto
Is DeMeco Ryans the Coach of the Year for the NFL? Well, we'll find out, but he's certainly in the running. So much so that he's already starting to win significant awards for his work among smaller publications. Ryans, who led the Texans to the second round of the NFL playoffs, while securing a 10-7 regular season record, and the AFC South championship, won his first award of the offseason.
The Pro Football Writers of America have already named their pick for the Coach of the Year Award for the 2023 season and they picked Ryans for the honor. It's a move that many will certainly agree with, both in and out of Houston, as Ryans took a team that was 3-13-1 in 2022, and turned them into a playoff team with mostly the same roster from year to year.
Sure, he had C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. join him as fellow rookies, but the bulk of the team was the same from the 3-win season to the 10-win season.
But that's not all, as Ryans is also credited with getting Stroud to be where he needed to be so he could be productive. Hailed as a defensive coach, and once a member of the Texans linebacking corp, Ryans was a core piece in the development of Stroud, who ended up putting together one of, if not the best rookie season ever by a quarterback.
There were others involved in Stroud's success, including Stroud himself, but Ryans was giving some credit for how he used Stroud this season, and rightfully so.
All in all, Ryans did quite a bit of impressive work in year one with the Texans and now it's up to him to make sure his follow-up season is nearly as impressive as his debut season. A tall order but one we hope that Ryans is up to.