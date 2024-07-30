This NFL divisional re-alignment makes total sense for the Houston Texans
By Chad Porto
Remember when college football wasn't utter nonsense? Regions ruled the roost, with areas in the United States taking pride in the way their portion of the country played the game. There was the Big 10 way, gruff defenses, with stellar running games. The Pac 12 (10/8, whatever) was all about pro-style offenses, and then of course the SEC was known for their speed. It was a special time that was ruined by greed and corporations. The game is worth more money, sure, but the aura and ambiance is gone.
The Pac (insert number here) is gone, and there are colleges in Los Angeles, California, now flying to the Midwest to play conference games. It's stupid, dump, and silly and I hate it. Bring back regional football. Bring back regional rivalries. Make sports matter again for bragging rights.
Make football like it used to, and if the college game won't do it, the pros can do it. An old image is making its rounds again on the internet featuring the 32 NFL teams divided up into new, better conferences.
Going from left to right we have the Pacific division. In it are all three California teams, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers. Then we have the Seattle Seahawks topping things off. Next up we have the Big Sky conference, which features the Las Vegas Raiders, the Arizona Cardinals, the Denver Broncos, and the Kansas City Chiefs.
After that, we have the Great Lakes West and Great Lakes East divisions. The West would see the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, and Indianapolis Colts all together, while the East would have the Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Buffalo Bills.
The northeast region of the US would feature the North East Division, with the New York Jets and Giants, the New England Patriots, and the Philadelphia Eagles. Just below them is the Mid-Atlantic Division, with the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Washington Commanders, and the Carolina Panthers.
Moving even further south, we have the Atlantic Division, with the Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Tamp Bay Buccaneers. Lastly, we have our division, the South Division, which would feature the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, and your very own Houston Texans.
Personally, this makes total sense. It makes traveling a bit easier, as you wouldn't be going as far for some teams. It also makes more sense geographically speaking. The Ravens are in the North? The Dolphins in the East? The Colts in the South? It's all madness. This way, at least, you have a more region-specific set of teams.
Some fans may lament about the lack of some rivalries, but there really isn't an NFL rivalry going right now that draws. The Browns and Steelers have been pretty one-sided. The Patriots have owned the East since 2000 (until recently). The Chiefs are in the weakest division in the NFL. While the Cowboys and Commanders haven't really been rivals since the 90s.
This could freshen things up and make the game a tad more exciting.