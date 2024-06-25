Houston Texans top the Kansas City Chiefs in this preseason prediction
By Chad Porto
We're on the Houston Texans hype train. They were already one of the better teams in the NFL heading into the offseason and they found a way to only get better. The team only lost one guy that they didn't account for during free agency or the draft, and that's Blake Cashman. Every other name that left this offseason, the Texans either found an upgrade for or have a player who's on par with them.
Then they added names like Danielle Hunter and Stefon Diggs. Those two All-Pros, coupled with the budding superstars in C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson, could see the Texans take a massive leap in productivity. More wins are expected, which could see them in the top four of the standings for the AFC. As well as securing the AFC South far quicker than they did in 2023.
All of this has us thinking of a deep post-season run. The Texans were able to get out of the first round of the playoffs last year, beating the Cleveland Browns soundly, but the team has higher aspirations than another second-round exit. We think they're capable of hanging with the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs of the AFC, and we're not the only ones. Our sibling site, NFL Spin Zone believes in the Texans quite a bit.
They're predicting the Texans to take a massive leap in 2024, going from 9-8 to 13-4, and the number one seed in the AFC come playoff time. This would have them over the Chiefs and Ravens, as well as the home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.
It doesn't stop there, however, as the Texans are predicted to not only reach their first-ever Super Bowl against the Detroit Lions but also win the event. That's a huge prediction but one that we're not entirely against. Young quarterbacks are the key to success in the NFL right now and the Texans have the best young quarterback in the league. So if past trends hold steady, then we could easily see Stroud take the Texans to their first Super Bowl appearance and win.
Now, do we think the Texans are going to finish higher than the Chiefs? That all depends. While Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the league, some of their key player are aging hard. Travis Kelce looks like he's lost a step and it's only a matter of time before Chris Jones regresses.