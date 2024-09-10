There's already some buyer remorse for Devin Singletary after joining the New York Giants
By Chad Porto
There was a good, vocal group of fans who wanted Devin Singletary to return to the Houston Texans in 2024. The Texans wanted an upgrade at running back and landed Joe Mixon, a move that wasn't the most well-received at the time. After Week 1, and seeing the potential impact Mixon could have on the rest of the season, many people are very optimistic about how impactful can be with the Texans.
For Singletary, however, the New York Giants came calling with the idea of having him replace Saquon Barkley. A tall task, but one Singletary looked up to do, especially after his career year in 2023. While many of us were hoping Singletary would remain on the Texans to back up a guy like Barkley, who the Texans were in talks with originally, Singletary left for the starter gig with the Giants.
After one week, the Texans faithful are very in on Mixon, especially after he posted his third-best rushing total of his career against one of the supposed better run-defenses in the league. After week one, the Giants' faithful aren't so sure about Singletary, as we're likely sure Singletary isn't sure about the Giants.
In Singletary's first game with New York, he rushed for just 37 yards and 10 carries against the Minnesota Vikings. The Giants lost 28-6, with no one looking good. Quarterback Daniel Jones completed just 52% of his passes, with two interceptions to his name. Making Singletary's efforts not just poorly received, but for not.
If this is the season the Giants are going to have, it doesn't matter how good Singletary's season could be for New York. If they have this kind of quarterback play to look forward to, then the Giants are going to be losing a lot. It also means that they'll be trailing a lot, making it far more likely that they'll abandon the run to try to keep the scores close.
On the flip side of things, Mixon had 30 carries for 159 yards and a touchdown. The Texans only ran 40 rushing plays, so even if Singletary did return to Houston, it's far more likely he'd be putting up similar numbers here as he is in New York.
Which is a sad thought to have for a guy who put so much effort into the 2023 campaign.