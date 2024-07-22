There may not be much value in the Houston Texans signing Cam Akers
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans needed help with a running back. It was a position lacking depth, and arguably a bit of talent as well. The two prominent names were recently acquired Joe Mixon, and third-year backup Dameon Pierce. Pierce struggled in 2023, leaving many to doubt his potential impact, while Mixon has had an up-and-down career but has mostly been a solid starter.
If either man went down with an injury, the Texans were doomed. Not only have injury concerns been an issue, but production has as well. As mentioned before, Mixon and Pierce have not been the most reliable duo in the NFL before teaming up ahead of the 2024 season. That's why many voices, ourselves included, have advocated for another running back to be added to the lineup.
Bolstering the position with another name was the right move, and the Texans appeared to agree. Ian Rapoport announced on Twitter that the club has signed former Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings running back Cam Akers to a contract on July 21.
In theory, the move makes sense. He's the same size as Pierce, both about 5'10 and 218 lbs, only a few pounds lighter than Mixon. He's got a bit of a similar style to Pierce, making his arrival a clear sign that Peirce needs to up his game. Pushing Pierce, who had a rough 2023 season, isn't the worst idea, as we want to see what the third-year pro can do for the Texans long-term.
The signing of another major name also is something we're in support of. Yet, what we have questions about is Akers himself. Akers had a promising 2020 season, and he rebounded in 2022, but aside from those two seasons, he's been largely ineffective or injured. To be further on the fence about this, even when he's healthy, he's been an average running back at best.
He's also a carbon copy skillset-wise from Pierce. Akers isn't a pass-catching threat and he isn't a big body who can block. His best attribute is his ball-carrying abilities. He's not a unique or dynamic talent and has had enough injuries to drive most guys from the NFL.
We're on board with another running back, we're just not sure if Akers is that guy.