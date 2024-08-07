There isn't a better 3rd wide receiver in the league than Tank Dell
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans have an embarrassment of riches currently at the wide receiver position. Perception can always change, but right now the team has arguably three number one wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, and Tank Dell. The trio are going to be a formidable force in the NFL, with many already calling them the best trio in the league. They're so deep that Diggs' arrival confused many pundits.
With the emergence of Dell as a rookie, everyone thought the Texans would just run things back in 2024. Then the Diggs' trade happened. One of the few criticisms people had about the trade was how this would impact Dell. Everyone pointed out that Diggs would take opportunities away from the second-year receiver, but that in the grand scheme of things, the trade made the team better.
When you think about, the idea that Diggs' arrival could impact Dell negatively, it's clear that there are a lot of people who see Dell as the player he could be. Certainly, you couldn't find another wide receiver three in the league who you could make a case for over a guy like Diggs. If Diggs went to any other team, no one would care if he took opportunities from the team's third wide receiver.
That's only an issue in Houston, as the perception is that Dell was on the same level as Collins last year. That is to say, two number-one wide receivers. There isn't a third wide receiver in the league today who has that same aura about him currently.
Yet, one outlet still put Dell third in their rankings of the NFL's best number three wide receivers. The Tennessee Titans' Tyler Boyd and the Jacksonville Jaguars' Gabe Davis out-ranked their division rival. A shocking sight to see, as many would rather have Dell over every single one of those receivers, and then some.
Dell has to prove his season-ending injury in 2023 isn't going to negatively affect him in 2024. Assuming he can stay healthy, Dell will put on a showcase this upcoming season and prove those who doubted him wrong. Plus, with Diggs only being on a one-year contract, it's likely Dell won't be a number three receiver for long.