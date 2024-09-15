The when, where and how to watch the Houston Texans V Chicago Bears Week 2 contest
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans are set to face off with the Chicago Bears in a matter of hours by the time this post goes live. This is the first game of the year for the Texans to be nationally televised, meaning all eyes will be on C.J. Stroud and company. Since this isn't your average start time, some changes must be accounted for.
So if you're curious to watch the game, how do you do it? We got all the information you need.
When
The Houston Texans are taking on the Chicago Bears on Sunday night at roughly 8:20 PM ET.
Where
The Houston Texans will host the Chicago Bears at NRG Stadium in Houston, making this the first home game of the season for the Texans.
How
For those available interested in watching the game, the Houston Texans will be avalible on and across the nation. You can watch the game live and free on your local NBC affiliate. If you don't have a conventional outlet like antennas, cable, or satellite, you can watch it online via Peacock. Unlike Week 1's game against the Indianapolis Colts, you don't need to be in the Houston area to watch or even listen to the game.
You can listen to the game on local radio stations, as most major markets carry the Sunday and Monday Night Football games.
If you'd rather not use Peacock, Fubo TV, NFL+ and DirectTV will be carrying the broadcast as well.
Local Affiliates
If you're in the Houston area, you can watch and listen to the game via your local affiliates. Since this is a national broadcast, the Houston NBC affiliate, KPRC 2, will have the game on. Also, if you're looking for a less visual way to enjoy the game, you can listen to the game as well. SportsRadio 610 (KILT-AM) and The Bull 100.3 (KILT-FM) will both carry the game.