The weakest position on offense is being called a potential "one-two punch"
By Chad Porto
You can probably say a lot about DeMeco Ryans, but the one thing you can't deny is that he supports his guys. The head ball coach is one of the most outwardly supportive head coaches in the NFL, and it's unlikely that it's for show. Many players seem to love to play for Ryans, and it's in part due to how he treats his players. A lot of guys would run through the wall for him. It's no surprise why, either.
Ryans is willing to stake his reputation on his players because he believes in them. He believes in them even if they aren't the top guy. Even if they have some lingering questions that need to be answered. He even believes in them if they're the weakest part of the offense, if not the team.
Despite the offseason acquisitions, it's fair to say that, even with the offensive line in the conversation, the running backs are the weakest spot on the team. With maybe the defensive line or linebackers being their only true contention.
Part of the reason the running backs are seen in such light has to do with the two names at the top of the depth charts; Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce. Mixon was traded to the Texans after the Bengals decided they'd rather cut him. The Texans got involved, traded for him, and brought him to replace Devin Singletary as the primary back. Mixon has had an up-and-down career. Never being a true elite back, Mixon has a history of being good enough but never great.
Now with him getting older and a less-than-optimal offensive line returning, Mixon isn't likely to be a big-time player in 2024. Especially in a pass-first offense like the Texans.
Pierce is someone who had a great rookie season, coming close to 1,000 yards, but then fell off in year two. Be it due to his own issues or just a weak offensive line, Pierce didn't even achieve half of the yards in 2023 that he did in 2022.
Yet, despite this being a very weak position, Ryans believes that Mixon and Pierce can provide a lot of power, telling the Houston Chronicle;
""...I think him and Joe as a one-two punch would be very beneficial for us all.""
Maybe Ryans seen something we haven't, or maybe it's the player-coach of it all that he's just fully embodying, but I can't agree with that idea. I don't agree that Mixon or Pierce will be that effective, but I'm open to being proven wrong. If both men play well, I'll gladly acknowledge that they were the right call to focus on. Yet, after everything we've seen from them, it'll be hard to live up to Ryans' bold expectations for them.