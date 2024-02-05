The Pro Bowl may bring a major name to the Houston Texans
The Houston Texans may be keeping their eyes on an AFC East talent.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans may be in need of some help at receiver depending on how things shake out. While not deep, the rotation of Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Noah Brown at receiver, as well as Dalton Schultz at tight end, gave the team a lot of firepower. They lacked depth, with Robert Woods barely making a difference at any point this season, but for a foursome, they sure did help raise the expectations of C.J. Stroud.
Brown and Schultz are free agents this offseason, and with that comes a lot of uncertainty with the skilled positions. So if Brown and Schultz aren't retained, additions may need to be made. Not only that, but Tank Dell is coming off of a major injury, one that could (but hopefully won't) hinder his career. If that injury does impact him going forward, the Texans will desperately need a second option.
And as far as options go, few get bigger than Mike Evans, who the team may have an interest in now that his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has ended. But Evans isn't a guarantee, and if he's not interested in returning to his hometown of Houston, then the squad may have to look elsewhere.
Cue their new Pro Bowl rookie quarterback, Stroud. According to rumors, Stroud and Diggs have had a sort of bond during the Pro Bowl practices and there may be interest in the Texans landing Diggs. Diggs has become a four-time Pro Bowler while in Buffalo, as he and Bills quarterback Josh Allen have partnered up for some massive seasons together. But issues over his contract and apparently a lack of comradery with his teammates have made his future in Buffalo uncertain.
Diggs, however, shouldn't be the player the Texans pursue. He's (apparently) had fallingouts with two different teams and two different quarterbacks, and there's no reason to think his era of being a "bad teammate" (in his own words) is truly over.