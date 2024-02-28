The players seem to love playing for the Houston Texans
By Chad Porto
The NFL Players Association has released its annual report card for teams, facilities, treatment, owners, coaches, and more. Essentially, franchise report cards. There are 11 categories, and each category represents something different that the team is expected to provide. Not only that, but the report card also grades the coaches on each team, as well as the owners.
These categories include;
- Treatment of families,
- Food/Cafeteria,
- Nuetrician/Dietician,
- Locker room,
- Training room,
- Training Staff
- Weight room,
- Strength coaches,
- Team travel,
- Head coach
- Owner
Only one team got A's across the board, and that's the Miami Dolphins. A testament to how the organization is run. The Houston Texans didn't turn in a bad outing, however. The Texans, while not A's across the board, did not drop below a "B" in any category.
For the treatment of families, they got a B+. With regards to the team's food offerings and cafeteria, they got an A-. For their nutrition and dietician program, they got an A-. The locker room got just a B, while the training room got a B+. The training room, training staff, weight room, and strength coaches all got "Bs", with the training room getting a B+, the training staff a B, the weight room a B, and the strength coaches a B- respectively.
DeMeco Ryans got an A-, and the ownership group got a B+.
Considering the turmoil over the ownership group at the moment, and the fact that Ryans was in his first year, all things considered, this is a glowing report. All one has to do is look at the bottom of the list, especially if you follow teams with the worst ownership, to see how easy it is to flip and fall through the cracks.
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs' recent run of success seems to be in spite of their ownership groups, which is a testament to the men who coach those teams.