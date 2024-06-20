The Philadelphia Eagles get embarrassed by the Houston Texans in this newest ranking
By Chad Porto
It's not cheap to go to an NFL game. Tickets for the Houston Texans alone run from as low as $53 to as high as $385, without going into taxes and fees, which could really get you close to $100 and well over $400 for a ticket. The less expensive tickets are pretty high up and if you're anything like me, you'd rather just stay home and watch the team play than spend hundreds of dollars for a less-than-optimal view.
Yet, going to a game is a lot of fun. While it may be less traffic and far cheaper to watch from home, you do lose part of the community feeling you can get by going to these kinds of events. Thousands upon thousands of fans just hooting and hollering as the Texans take the field and dominate, it's certainly an experience.
An experience that the Texans' top brass seem to want to make as enjoyable as possible. While ticket prices are high, food and drinks are also high at every sporting event in the country. Yet, if you're a fan of beer, the Texans may offer among the best bang for your buck out of every stadium in the NFL.
According to Vine Pair (via Tyler Webb on Twitter), the Houston Texans are in the bottom seven teams for price per beer. For a 16 oz beer in Houston, you're paying $8.00 flat. Still pretty high for the drink in a bar, sure, but it's nearly two times cheaper than what the Philadelphia Eagles charge, which is $14.67. The highest price in the league.
Not only are the Texans among the least expensive sellers, but they're also far below the average price of a beer. The NFL average is $9.56, making it a full $1.56 cheaper to get a brew at the Texans NRG Stadium.
Few stadiums in the NFL will give you such reasonable (comparatively) prices on things as the Texans do. So if you're bummed at the price of beer, just remember that it could always be worse. You could be paying nearly twice that amount if you cheered for the Eagles.
With all that said, remember to drink responsibility and never drive drunk.