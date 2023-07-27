The performance of the Houston Texans in 2023 hinges on the well-being of these four 2022 draftees
These Texans sophomores are instrumental to the rise of this Houston squad in 2023.
By Mark Karber
Kenyon Green
Texans GM Nick Caserio selected Texas A&M Guard Kenyon Green with the #15 overall draft pick, despite rumors of a possible degenerative knee condition. Caserio is known for his draft day trades and this selection was no exception. He traded the #13 overall pick, acquired in the Deshaun Watson trade, to the Eagles and received the #15 overall pick, as well as a 4th and a couple of 5th-round selections. The Texans did not seem to be concerned about the whispers regarding Green's knee.
Green was dealing with lingering knee issues during 2022 OTA’s and was a limited participant. Still, he entered the 2022 training camp with the inside track to the starting LG position and appeared to be a full-go to start camp. However, it wasn’t long until Green was banged up and he missed a significant portion of camp. Green eventually returned but was in and out of the lineup the entire season with ankle, shoulder, and knee injuries. It's worrisome that Green underwent arthroscopic knee surgery early in the 2023 offseason.
"We’ll see where Kenyon is come training camp. For Kenyon, he has to be ready to go and the work he puts in over the next few weeks will see if he’s ready and ready to go out and compete."- head coach DeMeco Ryans via Texans Daily
When Green did play, his pass blocking left a lot to be desired, and he was inconsistent in the run game. There isn't a player on the current roster more in need of a breakout campaign than Kenyon Green. For the Texans to be all they can be, he must prove his detractors wrong, put 2022 in the past, and post a healthy and productive 2023 If he fails to do so, he may be labeled a bust by fans and pundits alike. Texans fans should keep a very close eye on #59 in camp and beyond.