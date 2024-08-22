The offensive line could be in serious trouble this season
By Chad Porto
Too often we get hung up on reputation, financials, or even potential when we talk about player expectations. It's the whole reason why the Houston Texans made net-negative moves this offseason to improve their offensive line. Yes, they drafted Blake Fisher, but he hasn't impressed. He was also a tackle when the team needed help at guard and center.
After last season, only two players looked like genuine NFL starters, and that's potential Hall of Famer Laremy Tunsil and solid starter Shaq Mason. Everyone else on the offensive line was primed for replacement. Yet, the Texans opted to run back mostly the same squad. They believed that the returning Tytus Howard or the healthy Kenyon Green were going to help the team in 2024. They also thought Juice Scruggs, one of last year's biggest disappointments, would raise his game.
It's early and anything can still happen, but things aren't looking too good for the offensive line.
When the Texans and Los Angeles Rams took the field in a joint practice to close out the week, one of the more obvious and problematic aspects of the team was the performance of the offensive line. Two distinct sides both commented on it.
From the Houston Chronicle, we have Jonathan M. Alexander and Jon Poorman writing about how bad the line was, especially without Tunsil in, with the pair saying;
""...At one point, Cam Erving replaced Tunsil at left tackle, while rookie Blake Fisher replaced Howard at right tackle.
It wasn’t pretty.
Offensive line depth is a serious concern for the Texans...""
The Rams' side of things, also noted how poor the offensive line looked. The Rams.com's Stu Jackson noted that rookies were beating the best the Texans had to offer, saying;
""One thing that has been constant in these joint practices has been the Rams' pass rush...
One of the most notable moments was when rookie outside linebacker Jared Verse beat Texans left tackle and eight-year NFL veteran Laremy Tunsil for a would-be sack...
Outside linebacker Byron Young and nose tackle Kobie Turner also combined for a would-be sack of Stroud in a different period of team drills.
....there were times Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was forced to throw the ball away because of pressure and coverage, and other times where he was able to escape or withstand it and complete passes out of structure..."
"
Giving up three sacks in a practice against a rebuilding defensive unit is not a great sound by any means. The Texans already had issues protecting Stroud last season. They were the 11th worst team in the NFL at protecting Stroud, with 47 sacks given up. To see more of the same from a defense that isn't expected to be great is a concern.
Especially since we've been saying all offseason how the offensive line needs improvements. This was not what we had hoped to see from the team during these joint practices. Hopefully, the line gets better through more diligent drilling, better scrimmages, or just the addition of better talent. But if none of those things happen, we're in for a long season of watching Stroud run for his life.