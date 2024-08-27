The initial 53-man roster has been released by the Houston Texans
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans have officially narrowed down their roster to 53 plays. From the start of training camp to the end of the preseason, many players showed just how effective and skilled they could be but the team had to make cuts, just like every other team in the NFL. The Texans' 53-man roster is finalized, for now, but that could always change.
Much like with other pro sports, just because this is the final roster on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, doesn't mean it will be next week or even the week after that. This is a developing, almost living entity and changes are likely to come. For right now, however, we have the players who will start Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts.
Offense
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
- Cam Akers
- Joe Mixon
- Dameon Pierce
- Dare Ogunbowale
- British Brooks
Wide Receivers
- Stefon Diggs
- Robert Woods
- Tank Dell
- John Metchie
- Nico Collins
- Xavier Hutchinson
- Steven Sims
Tight Ends
- Brevin Jordan
- Dalton Schultz
- Cade Stover
Offensive Line
- Kendrick Green
- Jarrett Patterson
- Blake Fisher
- Nick Broeker
- Shaq Mason
- Juice Scruggs
- Tytus Howard
- Kenyon Green
- Laremy Tunsil
Defensive Line
- Will Anderson Jr.
- Jerry Hughes
- Danielle Hunter
- Folorunso Fatukasi
- Khalil Davis
- Derek Barnett
- Mario Edwards Jr.
- Tim Settle Jr.
Linebackers
- Azeez Al-Shaair
- Del'shawn Phillips
- Jake Hansen
- Henry To'oto'o
- Neville Hewitt
- Jamal Hill
Defensive Backs
- Jalen Pitre
- Jeff Okudah
- Kamari Lassiter
- Kris Boyd
- Jimmie Ward
- Eric Murray
- Derek Stingley Jr.
- M.J. Stewart
- Myles Bryant
- Calen Bullock
Special Teams
- Tommy Townsend (P)
- Ka'imi Fairbairn (K)
- Jon Weeks (LS)
What stands out initially is the fact that the team is carrying so many running backs and that Dameon Pierce is among them. The other thing that immediately jumps out at us is that, of all people, Jeff Okudah makes the roster when guys like Max Tooley and Noah Brown didn't.
The Texans must be feeling the lack of depth at corner to keep him around. Though why cut Desmond King then? It makes little sense to keep Okudah around instead of King.