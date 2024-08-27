Toro Times
Fansided

The initial 53-man roster has been released by the Houston Texans

The Houston Texans have announced their initial 53-man roster to start the season.

By Chad Porto

New York Giants v Houston Texans
New York Giants v Houston Texans / Tim Warner/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

The Houston Texans have officially narrowed down their roster to 53 plays. From the start of training camp to the end of the preseason, many players showed just how effective and skilled they could be but the team had to make cuts, just like every other team in the NFL. The Texans' 53-man roster is finalized, for now, but that could always change.

Much like with other pro sports, just because this is the final roster on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, doesn't mean it will be next week or even the week after that. This is a developing, almost living entity and changes are likely to come. For right now, however, we have the players who will start Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Offense

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

  • Cam Akers
  • Joe Mixon
  • Dameon Pierce
  • Dare Ogunbowale
  • British Brooks

Wide Receivers

  • Stefon Diggs
  • Robert Woods
  • Tank Dell
  • John Metchie
  • Nico Collins
  • Xavier Hutchinson
  • Steven Sims

Tight Ends

  • Brevin Jordan
  • Dalton Schultz
  • Cade Stover

Offensive Line

  • Kendrick Green
  • Jarrett Patterson
  • Blake Fisher
  • Nick Broeker
  • Shaq Mason
  • Juice Scruggs
  • Tytus Howard
  • Kenyon Green
  • Laremy Tunsil

Defensive Line

  • Will Anderson Jr.
  • Jerry Hughes
  • Danielle Hunter
  • Folorunso Fatukasi
  • Khalil Davis
  • Derek Barnett
  • Mario Edwards Jr.
  • Tim Settle Jr.

Linebackers

  • Azeez Al-Shaair
  • Del'shawn Phillips
  • Jake Hansen
  • Henry To'oto'o
  • Neville Hewitt
  • Jamal Hill

Defensive Backs

  • Jalen Pitre
  • Jeff Okudah
  • Kamari Lassiter
  • Kris Boyd
  • Jimmie Ward
  • Eric Murray
  • Derek Stingley Jr.
  • M.J. Stewart
  • Myles Bryant
  • Calen Bullock

Special Teams

  • Tommy Townsend (P)
  • Ka'imi Fairbairn (K)
  • Jon Weeks (LS)

What stands out initially is the fact that the team is carrying so many running backs and that Dameon Pierce is among them. The other thing that immediately jumps out at us is that, of all people, Jeff Okudah makes the roster when guys like Max Tooley and Noah Brown didn't.

The Texans must be feeling the lack of depth at corner to keep him around. Though why cut Desmond King then? It makes little sense to keep Okudah around instead of King.

manual

Home/Houston Texans Roster