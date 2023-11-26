The Houston Texans will have 3 new players for their game on Sunday
The Houston Texans may see the season debut of a few new players.
By Chad Porto
It's showdown time with the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Texans know what's at stake. The winner will have control of the AFC South and will have home-field advantage for at least the first round of the playoff if they're able to hold off any other challengers for the rest of the season.
For the Houston Texans, they are getting healthy and figured out at the right moment. They're calling up CB Desmond King II and WR from the practice squad Steven Sims from the practice squad to help the team try and get the win this week. But they aren't the only ones looking to get some serious playing time this week, as rookie interior lineman Juice Scruggs is also set to appear in a Texans uniform for the first time this season.
The former Penn State standout could fill in at left guard or center, assuming Texans head coach Demeco Ryans is ready to make a change at either position. A change could improve the run offense, and stabalize an offense line that has been, at best passable, and at worst, indefensible.
The Texans are as good as they're going to be heading into the pivotal showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars, especially with the debut of Scruggs right around the corner. Considering the Jags have a solid and stout defense, they're going to need all the help they can get to get the victory.
But not everyone will be showing up against the Jaguars, as the Texans made the choice to wave a player earlier this week. According to reports, the Texans waived Garret Wallow this week. His waving may be for Scruggs to get a roster spot or it may be about something bigger. The Texans need help at linebacker and one of the best has been released in Shaquille Leonard.
As Leonard competed in the AFC South with the Colts, and Leonard seems to be a bit miffed about his release, it makes sense he'd be open to joining the Texans potentially