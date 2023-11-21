The Houston Texans should go after Shaquille Leonard
The Indianapolis Colts cut Shaquille Leonard in a surprise move, one that could benefit the Houston Texans.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans' defense is a solid unit, filled with bundles of potential. But it's fair to say this is a unit that's overachieved, by being able to outlast teams. The offense is the key to a lot of victories and if they struggle, it's unlikely the Texans can mirror the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Cleveland Browns and win on their defense alone. The team lacks any major players, safe for one; Blake Cashman.
The team needs help everywhere on the unit and that includes the linebacking spot. Denzel Perryman is currently out due to a suspension but even when he was playing, he was struggling outside of playing the run. Henry To'oTo'o has potential but he's struggled a lot as a rookie. Christian Harris has been a solid player for the team but if he's the squad's second-best linebacker then the position needs help.
Enter Shaquille Leonard, the Indianapolis Colts' former All-Pro linebacker. The former four-time Pro Bowl and three-time All-Pro linebacker has been huge for the Colts over the years but due to a decrease in playing time, Leonard asked for and was granted his release. He's simply not fitting in Gus Bradley's defense and his time with the squad has come to an end.
The Texans need an impact player like Leonard and there's a thought that his struggles this season have been due to a combination of a scheme he doesn't fit in and still coming back from his 2022 injury. The Texans may have a system that fits him better and Leonard may be able to return more to his old Pro Bowl form that he once had with the Colts.
The Texans may not need Leonard, they've gotten to 6-4 without a stellar defense, and there's no guarantee that Leonard is going to return to what he once was. But even if he doesn't, he may still be the second-best linebacker on the team next to Cashman. At the right price, the Texans would be fools to not go and at least see if Leonard helps fortify the defense.