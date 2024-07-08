The Houston Texans top the Detroit Lions in ESPN's latest rankings
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans have one of the best crops of young talents in the entire NFL. From starting franchise quarterback C.J. Stroud to Tank Dell and Nico Collins out at wide receiver. Not to mention defensive impact guys like Derek Stingley Jr. and Will Anderson Jr. There are a lot of great young talents on this team.
So it's not surprising that the Texans were ranked number one by ESPN in their ranking of talent, 25 and younger, in the NFL. The Texans were picked as having the best young talent at 25 years of older and younger in the NFL, beating out squads like the Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons, and Chicago Bears. All four teams were ranked second through fifth on ESPN's list (via Chron).
It's pretty obvious why the Falcons and Bears are at fourth and fifth respectively. There's a lot of talent on those teams, but the young talent has a lot to do. With the Bears specifically, they're going to see if their young prospect Caleb Williams can muster the consistency needed to be a mega-star in the NFL. Their last top pick, Justin Fields, didn't pan out accordingly.
The Falcons have some talent to prove their merit but they could be in for a losing season again, even with veteran Pro Bowl quarterback Kirk Cousins calling the shots.
The Ravens lost some young guys this offseason, but the franchise is notoriously good at drafting. Despite that, their offense is still just Lamar Jackson making crazy plays with his legs. They haven't found any real wide receivers who can be a number one for him. That's going to hinder them and help prove why the Lions and Texans are two and one respectively.
The Lions have a lot of great talent. Their two biggest names are arguably Amon-Ra St. Brown and Adrian Hutchinson, two dynamic playmakers on opposite sites of the ball. Yet, they're loaded with good, young, developing players who have found a home in Dan Campbell's system.
Yet, even though the Lions are on the come-up after decades of subpar football, the Texans have found stars at all of the key positions in the last three drafts, something no one else in football has been able to do over the last three seasons. The Texans have top-flight quarterbacks, wide receivers, defensive ends, and cornerbacks, all of whom are 25 and under. All of whom, were drafted by the Texans.