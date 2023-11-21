The Houston Texans top all wildcard teams according to CBS
The Houston Texans are apparently very good.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans are 6-4 after 10 games, and with seven to go, the team can and probably will reach 10 wins this season. They have aspirations to hit the playoffs right now, and they may be able to do that by going through the AFC South, winning the division and getting a home game in the first round.
To do that, however, they're going to have to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars and fend them off for the rest of the season. The Jags currently hold the AFC South's top spot and they are not a powder puff squad by any means. They're well-coached and have good talent. They're going to be a tough out, and should the Texans not be able to wrestle away the spot from the squad, they're going to have to get in with one of the three wild card spots that the NFL has given the AFC and NFC.
According to CBS, the top squad that's likely to get into the playoffs via the wild card, at least as it stands on Nov. 21, 2023, is in fact the Houston Texans. They named the Texans the story of the season and gave huge praise to Tank Dell.
They closed their write up by saying;
"The Texans are 6-2 in the last eight games, with their only losses coming on walk-off field goals. Are they the best team in the AFC South? Remember in Week 3, they walked into Jacksonville and waxed the Jags, 37-17. As it stands now, Houston only has two teams left on the schedule with winning records. This Sunday's matchup against the Jags in Houston will be one to watch. "- Jordan Dajani
For the Texans to be given such praise, it's almost worth buying into the idea that the Texans are destined for the playoffs. Of course, that's now how pro football works and the Texans still have to compete week in and week out if they hope to get to the next level.
Still , they seem to have the easiest path into the postseason, they just have to keep winning.