The Houston Texans smash the Tennessee Titans in a must-in game
The Houston Texans control their destiny.
By Chad Porto
Win and you're in. That's the saying that should be making the rounds in Houston today as the Houston Texans were able to sweep the season series against the Tennessee Titans two to zero, beating them again on Sunday, this time not needing overtime to do it. The Texans won 26-3, and the game was never really in doubt after the Texans' second possession.
While the Titans' defense did limit the number of touchdowns the Texans scored, beating a team by 23 is a pretty clear sign that you lost big. And big the Titans lost. After the defeat, Tennessee fell to 5-11 on the season, while the Texans are now 9-7.
C.J. Stroud was a big factor in the team's win on Sunday, throwing for 213 yards, with 24 attempts, 32 completions, and one touchdown. It wasn't Stroud's best-looking game, and it's fair to say that the Texans' head coach DeMeco Ryans should've gone with more running plays to help the rookie quarterback adjust to his first game in two-plus weeks, but Ryans wanted Stroud to throw 30+ times on Sunday for no real reason.
Singletary looked fantastic, taking the ball 16 times, and totallying 80 yards rushing while adding another three yards through the air. It was reflected during the broadcast, just how much better the offense has become since he's taken over as the team's lead back and a shot at a 1,000-yard season remains on the table; though very unlikely at this point.
Nico Collins also had a nice night, catching seven passes for 80 yards. We had a rare Robert Woods sighting, with a huge 18-yard reception that got the Houston faithful into the game. We haven't seen a lot from the veteran wide receiver this season, so it was great to see him with a big play.
The Texans control their destiny going forward, and if they win next week, they're heading to the playoffs.