The Houston Texans should try and keep their coaching staff in tact as best as possible

Teams are starting to swarm the Houston Texans who need to keep their coaches as best as possible.
By Chad Porto
The NFL world is all aflutter with the prospect of Bobby Slowik and Jerrod Johnson leaving the Houston Texans this offseason. While Slowik appears to be staying in town with only the Seattle Seahawks looking for a head coach, there are rumblings that the Pittsburgh Steelers or even the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could snag Johnson.
Slowik is the team's offensive coordinator, and Johnson the team's quarterback coach, both men were instrumental in getting the most out of C.J. Stroud, and with Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans primarily a defensive-minded coach, having guys the caliber of Slowik and Johnson are almost mandatory to have any sort of success.
That isn't to say they can't be replaced if needed, but why hope you can replace them when you can just keep them? Now, the more the Texans succeed, the more likely they will get hired elsewhere in a position further up the totem pole.
Slowik nearly became a head coach this offseason, and Johnson is in line for an offensive coordinator gig if things break his way, we want anyone to come through the team to find success and happiness, even if it's elsewhere. So we're not rooting against them to not land these jobs. We're just hoping that we can hold onto them for another season or two to help fortify Stroud into a truly elite quarterback.
Whatever happens next, however, fans should be optimistic. After all, Ryans picked Johnson up from the Minnesota Vikings (see above) where he was the team's assistant quarterback coach after playing pro football for eight seasons. Slowick was the offensive passing game coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers, and both went from relative unknowns among the greater NFL chatter machine to being the most in-demand assistants at the moment.
So clearly, Ryans has an eye for talent. If the Texans lose them, we're optimistic Ryans will be able to replace them. But we're hoping to have them for at least one more season.