The Houston Texans need help on the O-Line and should give La'el Collins a call

The Houston Texans need some help on the offensive line after Tytus Howard's injury, so why not La'el Collins?
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans need help on their offensive line. For the most part, the o-line has done a commendable job in the passing game, but that can also be equally attributed to the movement and nimbleness of rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. They've not failed in giving him time, but they can't be given sole praise for the success of the passing game. That said, they can be held responsible for some of the worst run blocking in the league.
Dameon Pierce may be part of the issue, sure, but he went from 900+ yards and a yards per carry average of 4.3 in just 13 games in 2022, to just over 300 yards and a yards per carry average of 3.0 through eight games in 2023. Clearly he's not being helped by the offensive line. Look at the Cleveland Browns, they can any number of guys exceed behind their line, because their line is a group of five that usually works very well with the scheme given.
That's not the same for the Houston Texans. They need help, especially when you look at the PFF scores of the offensive line. Laremy Tunsil is their top guy, with a PFF score of 74.9. Then you have Shaq Mason with a grade of 66.2, George Fant at 65.5, Juice Scruggs at 60.9, and Michael Deiter with a score of 60.2.
They need some help. Tunsil and Mason are pretty secured and Fant shouldn't be moved right now, simply due to a lack of depth. We'd like to see what Scruggs can do but he can play center or guard, meaning there is a spot on the line to improve, and we think La'el Collins would be a great fit. He's a bigger player at 6'4, 320 lbs, and with his prior experience playing guard in Dallas, he could come in and strengthen the interior of the line, where the team needs the most help.