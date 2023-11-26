The Houston Texans matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars may be the game of the week, and no one saw that coming
By Chad Porto
With Week 12 upon us, the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars have found themselves in the game of the week. The Jags and Texans will slug it out for the top spot in the AFC South, and do it with two of the best young quarterbacks in the league. Trevor Lawrence for the Jags and C.J. Stroud for the Texans.
The whole thing seems largely unexpected. While both teams have historically been up and down across their respective franchises, for both teams to be good at the same time, with generational talent under center and a league that somehow has put them in the spotlight this late into the season, it's really remarkable.
The Jags and Texans are going to have the most anticipated game for Week 12 and nine weeks ago no one saw this coming. The Texans and Jaguars started the season 1-2. They both had a loss where they only scored nine points in a game, followed by another 10+ loss. In fact, the Texans' first win and the Jaguars' second loss on the season came against one another.
The Texans drubbed the Jags 37-17 in Week 3, and since then the teams have gone a combined 11-3, wth the Jaguars rocking a 6-1 record in their last seven, while the Texans have a 5-2 record in their last seven. They're both firmly in place atop the AFC South, with the Indianapolis Colts hanging on to third with a 5-5 record.
And while the Colts are hanging on, they're not as hot as the Jags and Texans are right now, which further makes their Week 12 matchup all the more impressive. There is an argument to be made that this is the biggest regular season game the two teams have ever played against one another this late into the season and it's all going to be playing out in front of as many fans as possible.
And nine weeks ago, no one thought this was going to happen.