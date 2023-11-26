The winner of the AFC South showdown will control their destiny
By Chad Porto
The winner of Sunday's matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans will end up being one of the most interesting matchups of the season at this point. The Texans (6-4) and the Jaguars (7-3) are in a situation where the winner of the game on Sunday will be the leader of the AFC South.
And with the issues surrounding the Indianapolis Colts, mostly mounting injuries and players who don't fit the scheme, as well as the issues around the Tennessee Titans, the Jaguars and Texans have really made the AFC South a two-team race. There's no reason to think that the Titans or Colts will come back and take anyone's place at this point in the season.
The Texans and Jags are racing to the end of the season and only one team can hold the top spot in the AFC South. The winning team of the South will end up getting a home-game for the first-round of the playoffs, while the losing team will have to continue fighting with the hopes that they earn a spot in the playoffs for a wild card bid.
The wild card for the AFC is going to be messy with so many times bunching up around the final three spots, and there being no guarantee at that point if at team gets in. So winning the South is a must if the Texans and Jags want a guaranteed playoff bid.
And whoevere wins on Sunday will have that advantage. The season isn't over, nor is the chase for the AFC South, anything can still happen come the end of the season. But if the Texans or Jaguars win on Sunday, the winning team will control their destiny. All they'll need to do is win and they'll be in. That's the simplest way to get into the playoffs if you're the Texans; just beat the Jaguars.