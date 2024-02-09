The Houston Texans have their first ever Hall of Famer
Andre Johnson is officially a Hall of Famer, the first for the Houston Texans.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans have their first-ever Hall of Famer in wide receiver Andre Johnson. The long-time Texans wideout became the first man in the history of the Houston Texans franchise to become a Hall of Famer, and rightfully so.
During his career, he played 12 seasons for the Texans, 14 overall, while playing 169 games in a Texans uniform. With the Texans alone, he had 1,012 receptions (1,062 overall), and 13,597 yards (14,185 overall), while pulling down 64 touchdowns (70 overall. Due to his play with the franchise, he became the first man to enter the team's Ring of Honor, cementing his status as the first truly great player in franchise history.
Now he can add another moniker to his name, the first-ever Hall of Famer. It's an honor he more than deserves and honestly, it probably shouldn't have taken three tries to get him in.
Johnson wasn't just a long-time staple for the Texans, he was arguably one of, if not the best receiver during his prime. He wasn't just known for his quickness, but his size and power, becoming one of the more intimidating men in the position. He was one of the few receivers who elevated the talent around him.
During his time with the Texans, where he was named a Pro Bowler seven times and an All-Pro player twice, Johnson elevated the play of Derek Carr, helping him have his best seasons of his career, while also coming in and helping get Matt Schaub to the Pro Bowl on two separate occasions.
Usually with a receiver, they're only ever as good as the man throwing them the ball, but with Johnson's unique blend of power and speed, he was able to help get the most out of the quarterbacks he played with.
Now, with his playing days behind him, he can take that gold jacket and take a seat with the best of the best in Canton.