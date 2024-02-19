The Houston Texans have the best odds to land Mike Evans but fans should be wary
The Houston Texans could land Mike Evans but they should be wary of believing things like "odds".
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans want to improve this offseason, but that desire is often a minefield of fool's gold. Prospects that flame out, talent with better name value than on-field value, and of course the one-year wonders who hit free agency. There's a lot of potential for disaster, and a bad move can sink a franchise for years. The Texans are hoping to avoid that when they hit the free agency period of the NFL.
One of the biggest names that many see as a sure thing is Mike Evans, formerly of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who let him hit free agency after nearly a decade of tearing up defenses. After 10 seasons in Tampa, Evans may be dressing in new colors next season. The former No. 7 overall pick is a Super Bowl winner and has 10 straight seasons of 1,000-plus yard seasons.
He's going to be in high demand, and the Houston Texans are a team that is linked to him. Some believe that the Kansas City Chiefs, Carolina Panthers, and New York Jets are going to be in play for Evans, while others have the odds in the Texans' favor. Considering that Evans is from Houston and is very much still active in and around the city, it seems likely and very possible that he would consider joining up with the Texans and young phenom quarterback C.J. Stroud.
If the Buccaneers opt not to or are unable to retain Pro Bowl quarterback Baker Mayfield, it seems likely that Evans wouldn't want to stick around to play with a rookie or an aging vet like Russell Wilson. So the Texans make as good of a landing spot as anyone in that regard.
But fans should be wary of thinking that Evans is a lock to land in Houston. Odds don't mean anything, they're just numbers someone came up with. It is just as likely Evans ends up with the Chicago Bears or New England Patriots as the Texans. It all comes down to the contract, the team, and the pitch. So don't go running off getting a custom-made Evans-Texans jersey just yet.