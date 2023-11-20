The Houston Texans have finally found their running back
It looks like Houston no longer has a running back problem.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans have been serving up C.J. Sroud week after week with arguably the least potent running game in the NFL. It's been so bad that a lot of teams have been able to key on Stroud and force him to have a less-than-optimal completion percentage. For most of the year, Stroud has completed just about or slightly under 62% of his passes. A big reason for this is the fact that the Texans have been over-relying on him to deliver.
As the running game was just super inefficient when they were trying to split the workload between Dameon Pierce and Devin Singletary It went disastrously, with neither man being able to break 100 yards rushing in a game all season until Pierce went down with an injury. With Pierce out of action, the Houston Texans needed to turn to Singletary to carry the load on his own, and much to the shock of no one, Singletary was able to take the role over with gusto.
Neither runner had a yards per carry of over 4.0 for the entire year, but as soon as Singletary F was given the bulk of the carries, he was able to find a rhythm and raise his pedestrian yard per carry total of 3.3 yards per, to 4.1 yards per.
He's also posted not only his first two 100-yard outings in back-to-back games but gave the Texans their first and only two 100-yard rushing campaigns of the season. Singletary is averaging 5.0+ yards per carry over his last two games against the Bengals and Cardinals while scoring twice as many touchdowns over the last two weeks than the first eight weeks combined.
With an actual ground game, the Cardinals had to actually anticipate more than just Stroud dropping back to pass. It's part of the reason he completed a career-high 73.0% of his passes because the Cardinals couldn't just ignore the possibility of the Texans running the ball.
Hopefully, this is a sign that Texans' head coach DeMeco Ryans is going to play just one main running back going forward because it's clear that Singletary is a better option than Pierce this season. So he should be treated like the bellcow back he clearly is.