The Houston Texans' first-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft
Bryce Young - Quarterback - Alabama
Bryce Young is at the top of most analyst’s draft boards but there are still concerns about his size, 5’10” and 204 pounds. It’s very probable, even with those concerns, that he’s the number one overall selection in this NFL draft but I have him going second to the Houston Texans.
Young was very productive in his last two seasons while at Alabama, compiling over 7,800 yards and 77 touchdowns while throwing only 12 interceptions. He’s a former Heisman, Maxwell, Davey O’Brien, and Manning award winner. He’s been voted to multiple All-American teams as well.
The accolades date back to his high school days too. He was voted the MVP of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl and was a 5-star recruit coming out of high school.
The Houston Texans currently have Davis Mills sitting at the top of their quarterback depth chart. If the Texans do in fact make Young their top selection, will he start right away? Should they start him right away? I think it will come down to whether he can earn the spot or not.
I don’t think head coach Ryans will simply hand over the reins to Young. I would expect a camp battle between him and Mills. While Young is the more talented player, the experience of Mills could keep Young on the bench, at least during his rookie season, which isn’t a bad thing.