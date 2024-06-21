The Houston Texans don't have any make-or-break players in 2024.
By Chad Porto
Heading into 2023, there were a lot of conversations around guys like Nico Collins, Derek Stingley Jr., and even Christian Harris. Yet, all three men stepped up this past season. Collins had his first 1,000-yard season, while Stingley proved himself to be one of the better cornerbacks in the league. While Harris wasn't great, he was significantly improved from his past performances. Now, many people have high expectations for all three men. To not only repeat but improve on prior performances.
Their production and performances in 2023 were part of the reason we think that the Houston Texans avoided any players being placed on CBS's "Make or Break" article. Not one Texans player made the outlet article about players in make-or-break seasons.
The article highlights several categories of players who need to prove their worth. They have one for "early picks" who may end up as draft busts. Then they have a category for older players nearing the end of their run. Another is for players who dipped in from season to season production. While the last are former first-round picks heading into their final year before the team has to pick up or decline their fifth-year extension.
The only players who qualify for any type of list like this are Juice Scruggs, Jeff Okudah, Henry To'oTo'o, Kenyon Green, and Tytus Howard. These are arguably the players with the most to prove on the roster this season. That said, none of them are in a make-or-break season.
Scruggs and To'oTo'o are second-year players with time to grow. Green didn't play in 2023 due to a season-ending injury in May of 2023. Howard is expected to be much improved from his 2023 campaign where he was hindered a bit by injuries and a new position. While the last name, Okudah, is already a bust and isn't subject to speculation if he will be.
The Texans have questions at various positions and with various talents, but they're in a place where, right now, they have time to figure things out.