The Houston Texans didn't seem to impress the media with their 2024 NFL Draft

The NFL Media was left unimpressed with the Houston Texans 2024 NFL Draft.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans 2024 NFL Draft was certainly, well, a draft. It's way too early to firmly decree how the draft went for the Texans, as the play on the field will determine a lot, but it's also not too early to look at the expectations of the team's class. To set those expectations, we have to make some all-too-early judgments on the draft the team had.
We gave them a C. There are some gems in there, and a lot of intrigue but as far as post-draft hype, the Texans don't have it. They have a lot of guys the fans are going to hope to perform well, not a lot of guys the fans expect to play well. That's a key difference. Apparently, our C wasn't the outlier either, as Ren Bugner on Twitter compiled 20 of the top NFL Media lists out there and compiled an aggregate of each team's draft grades.
No surprise, the Texans came in 20th out of 32 teams, with an average score of 2.95, or a C+. On the downside of the scale, the New York Post gave the Texans a C-, a grade that could be much worse if these prospects don't deliver.
On the plus side, NFL.com and Fox Sports both gave the Texans an A- grade, one that could actually go up if the team hits on some of these later picks.
Certainly, the reputation of Nick Caserio is helping a lot of the grades, many of which are of the B-variety, but a bad draft could severely damage his reputation and worst of all, hold the team back. Yet, if Caserio hit, and got some gems out of this draft, then it'd be fair to call Caserior one of the best General Managers in the NFL, as he not only would have gotten a competitive crop of players for this year's draft, but he also landed Stefon Diggs this offseason as well. A trade made in part possible due to spending some of this year's draft capital on him.