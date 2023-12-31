The Houston Texans didn't miss a beat on defense against the Tennessee Titans
Despite not having Jonathan Greenard, the Houston Texans were all over the Tennessee Titans.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans found out some rough news this week when Jonathan Greenard, the Houston Texans sack leader, was announced as being out for the game against the Tennessee Titans. Greenard has been a huge catalyst for the entire season for the Texans but his usefulness jumped up several degrees when the team lost Will Anderson Jr. and Blake Cashman for an extended period of time.
But the Texans got some good news, as it was announced ahead of the game on Sunday that both Cashman and Anderson would be back for the game, maybe giving hope to the Texans' defense. While the team missed Greenard, you wouldn't have known it with how well the Texans' defense played on Sunday.
They had six sacks on the night, with five different players getting in on either a half of sack or multiple sacks. Kurt Hinish had a half of a sack, while Jerry Hughes and Sheldon Rankins had one sack apiece. The best mid-season signing in franchise history, Derek Barnett, had 1.5 sacks on the game, while Anderson had another two to add to this total.
Anderson has seven on the season, while Barnett is up to 2.5 in just four games (really three) since arriving in Houston. Barnett also terrorized both Ryan Tannehill and Will Levis by racking up four different hits on a Titans quarterback all game long.
That wasn't all, as the Texans' defense also stepped up huge by stripping the Titans of the ball, picking it up, and running it in for a rare defensive touchdown. Rankins, a name we already mentioned before, was the person who picked up the ball and ran it back in for the Texans. It was a bad play for the Titans, who saw Levis choke up the ball for an easy score for Houston.
It's likely that Greenard will be back next week, just in time to join Barnett and Anderson as arguably one of the most scary fronts the entire NFL has seen all season.