The Houston Texans didn't address their biggest areas of concern despite an impressive offseason
By Chad Porto
It was a wild offseason for the Houston Texans and their faithful fans. They had a huge 2023 and made some major swings this offseason. They filled in holes across the board but they seemed to not really address their biggest areas of concern in a real, tangible way. While some would point to the revamped secondary, and the additions of Danielle Hunter or Stefon Diggs, the fact is those weren't the biggest areas of concern.
The biggest areas of concern were the interior offensive and interior defensive lines. An area that CBS Sports still cites as a problematic area. The two sides of the ball saw little help added to the roster, and the help that was added, Denico Autry, will likely be playing out of position for a good portion of the season. After all, Autry was a defensive end last year, not a defensive tackle. He can still play the position and we're happy that he's currently penciled in to do so, but it's not like he was a major get.
The Texans' interior lines are going to be key for the success of the team. Despite plenty of top talent out there, the Texans have opted to not seek out any help for the positions. Guys like Juice Scruggs are being asked to change positions to help fortify the line, but that's a tall ask considering he didn't play great as a guard. While he played center in college, his move to center in the pros does prompt some serious questions. Can he play better with more responsibilities?
We're optimistic that he can, he was a second-round pick after all and Texans GM Nick Caserio has shown a propensity for being a darn fine talent evaluator. So all of this may be for not. Yet, we can't help but admit that we're unnerved by how little help of significance was brought in to address two position groups that already struggled last season.
Maybe the moves work out, and the team is dramatically improved in those two positions, but if the team struggles, we're likely to know why pretty fast.