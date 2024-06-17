The Houston Texans best acquisition this offseason isn't really surprising
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans made some big swings this offseason. They landed Stefon Diggs in a trade with the Buffalo Bills, while also signing former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter. They made a few impressive draft picks, with Kamari Lassiter being the name that's making the most waves so far. They even tried to land Saquon Barkley in free agency, but missed out, instead landing Joe Mixon as the team's new number one running back.
The team made huge swings for big names, and now all eyes are on the Texans. Yet, if we were to break down who was the biggest acquisition of the 2024 offseason, there'd be plenty of options for everyone to pick. Mostly, though, we feel most people would pick Diggs.
The former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver was one of the bigger names in all of the NFL to move teams this offseason and he will directly impact the production and perception of the Texans' second-year quarterback and former Offensive Rookie of the Year Winner, C.J. Stroud. So we get why many folks would lean toward him as the team's biggest acquisition.
Yet, CBS Sports thinks it's a different former All-Pro player that the Texans picked up this offseason; Hunter.
Hunter is the Vikings' former sack leader for most of his eight years in the NFL, racking up 87.5 sacks. During his time with the Vikings, he led the team in sacks five out of eight seasons, while making himself a household name. Now, in Houston, he'll join one of the better groups of pass-rushing defensive ends in the league.
With Will Anderson Jr. and recent signing Denico Autry, the Texans are looking like a real force to be reckoned with. Derek Barnett may also prove to be a major player for the Texans in 2024. Coming over from the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023 after being waived, Barnett proved he had a lot of value for Houston. If he can find his grove with the club, he may also prove to be a worthwhile player who can help the Texans succeed.
Considering how much focus the pass rush of defense gets, we can completely understand why a guy like Hunter edges out the arrival of Diggs.