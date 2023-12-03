Houston Texans suffer huge blow after star player ruled out for the season
Tank Dell will miss the rest of the season for the Houston Texans.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans were able to fend off a tough Denver Broncos team on Sunday, winning the ball game 22-17 over a Denver team that sure had fight in them. They also had a massive amount of turnovers on the day. The Broncos threw three interceptions on the day, and the Texans were able to capitalize on those turnovers, including the final one which helped seal the victory at the end of the game thanks to Jimmie Ward.
But while the Texans were able to close out the game, they didn't do so without a major loss. During the first quarter, Tank Dell was lined up close to the line of scrimmage and helped block for running back Dameon Pierce, but as he was pushing a Broncos defender out of the way, the pile of bodies behind him caught up to him, enveloped him and took him down.
The move seemingly trapped and subsequently snapped his leg, leaving the rookie phenom down on the ground. The injury is bad, as he was reportedly diagnosed with a fractured fibula, which has ended his season. As of press, it's not known if he'll need surgery but it seems likely with a fracture. The injury comes at a time when he was just coming off of a calf injury that threatened to sideline him for the game against the Broncos.
When Dell got injured in the game, he had yet to make an impact through the air for the Texans, having left the field with no receptions or yards to his name. Dell will end his rookie campaign for the Texans with a final season stat line of 47 receptions on 75 targets, with 709 yards and seven touchdowns on a freshmen season that was looking to be the best in franchise history.