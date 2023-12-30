The Houston Texans are getting Blake Cashman back at the right time
Blake Cashman has been cleared to play on Sunday.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans' good news train continues. While the team found out it'll be without Jonathan Greenard on Sunday, they also found out that C.J. Stroud will return to the fold as well. A huge piece of news for the Texans. And just like the WWE's Royal Rumble event, the surprise returns just keep coming. The team has found out that Blake Cashman will in fact be available on Sunday.
We wrote recently that the Texans wouldn't need Cashman or Will Anderson Jr. for the Tennessee Titans clash on Sunday, a matchup that the Texans need to keep pace in the playoff race. But after news broke that Greenard would be out of action against the Titans, that has since changed our tune.
Without the team's best pass rusher, the Texans can't afford to lose any more major players for Sunday's all-important matchup with the Titans. That's why the news of getting Cashman back is one that we're very glad to hear.
Cashman has been one of the Texans' best players all season and not having around the last few weeks has been a rough go for the defense. The team's defense hasn't looked the same and a lot of that is due to Cashman's impact on both the passing and rushing games of the opposing offenses. He's a bonafide run-stopper and can cover with the best of them.
That type of versatility is not easy to find and with how up and down the linebackers on the Texans have been in the wake of his injury, it's not hard to see why his return has come at the best time. He's not going to have a huge impact on the pass rush of the Texans but he'll make sure to give whoever the starting quarterback of the Titans is a hard time in coverage.
Plus, any chance of Derrick Henry going off drops significantly with Cashman back. His return couldn't have come at a better time.