The final 53 analysis: what is the takeaway for the Houston Texans to start the season?
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans' initial 53-man roster is here. It'll change over time but the roster is set for at least the next couple of weeks. The squad is now in full-prepare mode for the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 8, 2024. A team that is expected to compete with the Texans for the AFC South. A team that, along with the Jacksonville Jaguars, nearly won the AFC South in 2023.
The two teams will kick off the season, and many people are predicting the Texan to take home the win. A win that could be very easy to obtain, or be shockingly difficult depending on how the roster moves the squad made pan out.
We know that quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end are shockingly deep. We'd even say that the defensive end spots are also quite deep. Yet, that's it. The team's offensive line, defensive tackles, linebackers, corners, and safeties are all shockingly devoid of talent. The offensive line is the biggest question mark, both a young unit with potential and an aging unit about to fall apart in real-time.
The defense is going to be rough. The interior of the defensive line lacks any real game-changers, let alone reliable players. The linebacking corp is four-deep and that's being generous about some of the starters in the group.
The safeties, like the offensive line, could either be a real asset or a real issue depending on how guys develop and grow.
Corner is arguably the deepest position aside from the defensive end spot, yet with guys like Jeff Okudah taking reps, the talent isn't as deep as you'd like it to be. Your core players are inconsistent rookie, Kamari Lassiter, Myles Bryant, and returning star Derek Stingley Jr. Anything can happen with this unit, especially with it being as shallow as it is.
Frankly, the lack of defensive standouts aside from Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson concerns me. The team may not be devoid of actual talent on that side of the football. There could be a host of guys ready to step up and make plays. We just haven't seen any do that in the preseason.
If the Texans can't protect Stroud and develop a running game, nor stop opposing offenses, it won't matter how many 1,000-yard rushers and receivers they have. The team won't win with bad line play on either side of the field. This is a genuine concern that the Texans should have. The squad should have trade options and free agents on standby for a variety of positions just in case things go sideways on them against the Colts.