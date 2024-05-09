The best under-the-radar-move in the NFL may have just happened to the Houston Texans
By Chad Porto
Ben Skowronek isn't going to be a major name that people will identify as being on the level of Stefon Diggs or even Nico Collins. Skowronek isn't likely to be a top three, or on the Houston Texans, top four players. But Skowronek is not someone you should ignore either. The wide receivere in question was on the verge of being released by the Los Angeles Rams before the Houston Texans swooped in and made a deal for him.
The deal was brilliant for the Texans, as all they had to do was swap some late-round picks, agreeing to give their sixth and seventh-round picks in 2026 to the Rams for Skowronek and their sixth and seventh-round picks.
The arrival of Skowronek has just given the Houston Texans arguably the best under-the-radar, lowkey, quiet move, or however you want to say it, of the offseason. At worst, Skowronek becomes the team's fifth or sixth receiver, while acting as a return man and overall special teams player.
At best, Skowronek gets plenty of snaps as both an injury replacement for any of the receivers ahead of him, while also pushing Noah Brown's playing time as well. This all sets him up to take a spot as the third or fourth receiver for the Texans in 2025, depending on if Diggs and or Collins ends up leaving the team in free agency.
Though Skowronek is in the last year of his contract as well, so it's just as possible Skowronek leaves the Texans if he has a major year with them anyway. So there is some risk to acquiring him.
The trade gives the Houston Texans depth and all-but guarantees that a guy like Robert Woods is done in Houston. It also puts pressure on John Metchie as well. It's possible some of these guys could be cut or traded any day now, as the Texans wouldn't have traded for Skowronek if they just had intentions of cutting him in August.