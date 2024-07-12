The 10 best safeties in the history of the Houston Texans
By Tyler Lyman
In the NFL, safeties are like the ultimate safety net on defense. They're the ones who stop passes and tackles when everything else seems to fail. Since the Houston Texans first hit the field back in 2002, these players have held a special place in shaping the team's identity and success.
As we look back at the history of the Texans, it's clear that safeties have played a pivotal role. They're not just defenders; they're also leaders who set the tone for the entire defense.
Today, we're diving deep into the top 10 safeties in Texans history. We're examining their career stats, how long they stayed with the team, the way they led on and off the field, and, most importantly, the impact they had on the team's wins and defeats.
These players weren't just names on the roster. They were the backbones of the defense, the ones who made crucial plays when it mattered most. Join us as we celebrate these standout players who left an indelible mark on the Houston Texans franchise.
One current player who hasn't quite yet made the top 10 but very well could as soon as the end of the 2024-25 NFL season is, Jalen Pitre. Pitre played college ball at Baylor and got drafted by Houston in 2022. Since being drafted he has played in 32 games and has been a huge game changer for the Texans. So far he has gotten 231 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, five interceptions, and 13 passes defended. For only playing two years with the Texans so far he has become a fan favorite and will most likely find his way to this list soon.
Criteria for selection
When identifying the top safeties in Houston Texan's history, we considered several important factors. First, we looked at their career stats — things like tackles, interceptions, sacks, and touchdowns — to see how much they contributed to the defense on paper. These stats helped us determine their overall impact and playmaking ability over their time with the team.
Playoff appearances were another big factor because they showed how these safeties stepped up in crucial games, helping the team compete at the highest level. Leadership qualities were key too. We looked at how well they communicated with teammates, their presence in the locker room, and how they motivated others to perform better. It's not just about numbers; it's about the intangibles that make a player stand out.
Longevity and consistency were also significant. Safeties who stayed healthy and played at a high-level year after year showed their durability and reliability. They were the anchors of the defense, providing stability and making big plays when it counted most.
Lastly, we considered memorable moments and clutch performances. Whether it was a game-changing interception, an important tackle, or a standout performance in the playoffs, these moments showcased their ability to shine under pressure and leave a lasting impression on Texans fans.
By looking at all these factors together, we were able to identify and honor the safeties who made a significant impact on the Texans' defensive legacy.
The top 10 safeties in Houston Texans history
10. Jason Simmons
Jason Simmons provided stability and leadership in the Texans secondary during the early years of the franchise from 2002 to 2007. He recorded 167 tackles and two interceptions during his tenure, showcasing his ability to contribute consistently. He was also able to generate two sacks, three forced fumbles, and eight passes defensed.
Simmons' versatility allowed him to excel in various roles, contributing to the team's defensive strategy. He was also a strong veteran presence and leader in the secondary, setting a standard of excellence future safeties would strive to uphold.
9. Quintin Demps
Quintin Demps was a ball-hawking safety for the Texans from 2010 to 2012, and then again from 2015 to 2016. The 6-foot, 200-pound safety recorded 175 tackles, nine interceptions, and two forced fumbles during his time with Houston, showing his ability to create turnovers and make impactful plays in critical moments.
He was a dynamic playmaker in the secondary, providing reliability during his time with the team.
8. Eugene Wilson
After signing with the Texans in 2008, Wilson was a key member of the secondary through 2010.
Throughout his time, he racked up 148 tackles and one forced fumble, demonstrating his physicality on the field. His pass coverage wasn't bad, either, as he was able to record four interceptions and 13 passes defensed.
Beyond the numbers, Wilson's contributions included leadership and communication. He was able to assist the corners and other safety during games, and he was good at helping over the top. He shaped the success of the secondary throughout his stint with the Texans, as seen by the gains made by the team during that period.
7. Marcus Coleman
From 2002 through 2005, Marcus Coleman was a ball-hawking safety with the Texans, recording 252 tackles, 56 passes defensed, and 11 interceptions.
Coleman's playmaking skills were important in the early years of franchise history as he became known for his ability to create turnovers and read quarterbacks' eyes. He created a long legacy in Houston by improving the Texans' defense and shaping the secondary.
6. Kareem Jackson
Kareem Jackson was drafted as a cornerback but shifted to the safety position later in his nine-year career with the Texans. With 469 tackles, 16 interceptions, two sacks, and three touchdowns, he demonstrated his athleticism and support in both pass coverage and run support.
Throughout his career, Jackson showcased his physicality and leadership abilities, which helped the Texans' defense succeed and remain together. His quickness in the secondary aided the group's defensive style. His era in Houston ended in 2018, but not before he'd left a lasting legacy. He also showed loyalty to the Texans by staying in Houston for eight consecutive seasons and eventually signed with the franchise again in 2023.
5. C.C. Brown
C.C. Brown joined the Texans as a sixth-round pick in the 2005 NFL Draft and quickly earned a starting role. He held that role for the next four seasons before hitting free agency in 2009 and departing for the New York Giants.
Though not the flashiest player, he started 47 games for the Texans, recording 256 tackles, 197 solo stops, five tackles for loss, three interceptions, and four fumble recoveries. Brown, known for his reliability and tackling, was a dependable mainstay in Houston's defense.
4. Andre Hal
Andre Hal, a 2014 seventh-round selection, developed into an essential Texans starter.
Though he was originally taken as a cornerback, the Texans moved him to safety in 2015. He started 38 games and finished with 189 tackles, 130 solo stops, 12 interceptions, and 31 passes defensed between 2014 and 2018.
Endurance and persistence defined Hal's career. In 2018, he overcame Hodgkin's lymphoma to return to the field. His impact on the Texans defense was demonstrated by his ability to make big plays in crucial moments, and his 2019 retirement signaled the conclusion of a career that displayed determination and leadership.
3. Danieal Manning
With his quickness and ability to create plays, Danieal Manning made a fast impression on the Houston Texans after signing a contract in 2011. He totaled 206 total tackles (156 solo), four interceptions, and 17 passes defensed in his four seasons with Houston. He was also able to generate three forced fumbles and two sacks.
Manning's ability to create turnovers and his overall speed in coverage greatly helped the Texans defense, such as with a memorable 55-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Titans in 2012. His exit in 2014 created a hole that brought attention to how much influence he had on the team's performance.
2. Bernard Pollard
Playing for the Texans from 2009 to 2010, Pollard was well-known for his hard-hitting style. During his time, he accumulated 214 tackles, 164 solo stops, seven tackles for loss, four interceptions, four touchdowns, and 12 passes defensed.
Pollard was a fan favorite and an essential element of the Texans defense because of his ability to stop opposing offenses. He left a lasting legacy by impacting the unit and helping to mold other safeties and corners. His effort set a bar for excellence that other safeties would strive toward.
1. Justin Reid
After being selected in the 2018 draft, Reid became an important part of the Texans' secondary. Starting 49 games in just four seasons, he recorded 493 tackles, seven interceptions, 23 passes defended, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.
Reid's effect on the Texans defense was highlighted by his ability to produce game-changing plays, such as a franchise-record 101-yard interception return for a touchdown. The younger brother of the great Eric Reid, he's the best safety in Texans history thanks to his football IQ, athleticism, and leadership abilities.
The 10 best safeties in Houston Texans history by tackles
Rank
Player
Years with Texans
Tackles
1.
Kareem Jackson
2010-2018, 2023
561
2.
Justin Reid
2018-2023
315
3.
Glover Quin
2009-2012
314
4.
C.C. Brown
2005-2007
241
5.
Marcus Coleman
2002-2005
252
6.
Jalen Pitre
2022-present
231
7.
Bernard Pollard
2009-2010
214
8.
Danieal Manning
2011-2014
206
9.
Andre Hal
2014-2018
189
10.
Eric Murray
2020-present
187