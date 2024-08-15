How to Watch Texans vs. Giants in NFL Preseason Week 2 with & without cable
By Ryan Heckman
For other teams, the NFL preseason just began last weekend. For the Houston Texans, they feel like they've been in full swing of the preseason for a couple of weeks now. Houston had the luxury of playing an extra exhibition when they took on the Chicago Bears in the NFL Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 1.
Of course, none of the big names played in that one, but fans were able to see a lot of the notable players suit up last weekend in their second game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Now, in the league's official Preseason Week 2, Houston will host the New York Giants on Saturday.
Fans wanting to watch the action live have many options to do so, too. Outlets such as FuboTV will allow fans to stream, while satellite providers like DIRECTV are another option. Even then, plain, old cable works just fine, too, if you're local to the area.
Before we get into all of the viewing options, let's check out some key details.
Game Details
Date: Aug. 17
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: NRG Stadium
We will likely see quarterback C.J. Stroud again in this game, although fans shouldn't expect to see him play a ton. Typically, the second preseason game is when you'll see the starters play the most. However, this past week might also warrant the Texans to take a bit more precaution.
Injuries happen every year, but when they're significant, it's harder not to pay close attention. Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy was hurt in his first preseason game last week, underwent knee surgery, and is now out for the 2024 season.
So, if DeMeco Ryans can help it, it would make sense for the Texans to limit Stroud's time in this one.
On the other side, the Giants will be starting Daniel Jones who, at one point, saw his name come up in a potential quarterback controversy with free agent signee Drew Lock. For now, the job is firmly in Jones' hands, though. New York will be entering a new era this season; life without Saquon Barkley.
Texans fans might get to see a glimpse of the Giants' first-round pick and shiny, new weapon, in wide receiver Malik Nabers. The LSU product returned to practice after an injury and his status is up in the air for the game.
Now, how can we all get in on this matchup?
Watching with Cable
Major Cable Providers
- DIRECTV
- Xfinity
- enTouch
- Optimum
- Spectrum
How to Access
- KTRK - ABC13
- NFL Network (in-market only)
Watching without Cable
Streaming Services
- NFL+
- SlingTV
- Hulu + Live TV
- YouTube TV
- FuboTV
How to Subscribe and Access
- FuboTV sign-up here (plans start at $79.99/mo. for 186 channels)
- YouTubeTV sign-up here ($72.99/mo. for 100+ channels)
- SlingTV sign-up here (first month promo: as low as $20/mo.)
- Hulu + Live TV sign-up here (Best value is Hulu + Live TV, Disney + and ESPN + for $76.99/mo.)
- NFL+ sign-up here (plans start at $14.99/mo.)
Free Streaming Options
- FuboTV free trial (use above link)
- YouTube TV free trial (use above link)
- Hulu + Live TV free trial (use above link)
- Houston Texans official website
Watching on Mobile Devices
- FuboTV app
- YouTube TV app
- Sling TV app
- Hulu app
- NFL+ app
The above apps are available on both Apple and Android devices via the App Store or Google Play Store, respectively.
Note: This game is not nationally-televised, therefore out-of-market restrictions may apply.