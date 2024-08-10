The 3 best performances from the Houston Texans game
The Houston Texans' second preseason game is in the books and we’re starting to see more growth from this team. Friday night was the first time we were able to see most of the starters in game action this year, and they didn’t disappoint. CJ Stroud and Tank Dell picked up where they left off in 2023 with a 34-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter.
This was also a solid game for the backups, as well. The Texans' backups scored 13 of the team's 20 points, including a four-yard touchdown run from Dare Ogunbowale. Let’s get into the three best performances of the day.
Wide receiver Robert Woods
Woods, who’s in a tough battle in the Texans’ wide receiver room, had a very good day, catching all four targets for 42 yards. While Woods won’t be the team's starter, he’s battling for Houston’s backup slot role. With Ben Skowronek, Noah Brown, and John Metchie battling for the same role, the 32-year-old receiver may be on the outside looking in.
Games like this help his case, but it still won’t be an easy battle for Woods to win. If these games don't help his case in Houston, plenty of teams around the league will need an experienced slot receiver after cutdown day, meaning he'll find a home quickly.
Defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr
Edwards Jr was signed in March as the team reshaped their defensive line. As he fights for a starting role, productive games like he just had are crucial. He finished the night with five tackles, two tackles for loss, and combined for a sack.
Edwards was listed as the team's starting defensive tackle on their unofficial depth chart, ahead of Tim Settle Jr and Khalil Davis. With Denico Autry suspended to begin the season, Edwards figures to have a big role in their front seven.
Tight end Cade Stover
Part of the new-look offense, Cade Stover figures to have plenty of opportunities to make plays. With Dalton Schultz and Brevin Jordan in the tight end room as well, Houston figures to run plenty of two-tight end sets. In these two games that Stover has played in, he’s caught almost everything thrown his way.
He totaled three receptions on four targets for 32 yards this week, including a 16-yard reception. Last night was just a small part of what has been an impressive summer for Stover. From his ability to contribute in the pass game, to his remarkable run blocking, Houston will call on him often during the season.