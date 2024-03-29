Houston Texans make major jump in Stefon Diggs' next team odds
Could Houston make a move for the four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver?
When DraftKings Sportsbook first released odds on Stefon Diggs’ next team in February, the Buffalo Bills were big favorites (-300) to retain the four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver while the Houston Texans were 10-to-1 to land to get him.
There’s been a shift in those odds over the last month with Houston jumping up the board, though the odds are still projecting a return to Buffalo. By March 18, DraftKings’ new odds had Buffalo as the favorite (-230) and Houston up to +550 - again as the third-favorite - behind the Dallas Cowboys (+400).
With the Cowboys being stagnant in free agency, they’ve dropped to +850 to land Diggs while Houston’s price has been bumped to +350 in the latest market shift. Those odds carry an implied probability of 22.22% that Houston would make a giant splash by giving quarterback C.J. Stroud an elite outside weapon next season.
Texans' odds to sign Stefon Diggs
Cryptic social media posts can only move the needle so much, but it still seems like Diggs is open to a move to a different organization after Buffalo’s latest playoff shortcoming in the AFC Divisional Round a few months ago.
Could the Houston Texans make a move for Stefon Diggs?
It’s still interesting to see Houston jump on the odds board. One year ago, the Texans were in no position to make such a splash. Now, they have as high of expectations as any team in the AFC - sans the defending Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs - after a one-year turnaround behind Stroud and head coach DeMeco Ryans.
The Texans went from having the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to capturing the AFC South title and winning a playoff game. Ryans was in the running for NFL Coach of the Year honors and Stroud was the winner of the NFL’s Rookie of the Year Award.
Now, Houston could be in the market to stockpile weapons on the offensive end to compete in a conference with some of the league’s best offenses. At receiver, Houston has a clear-cut No. 1 option in Nico Collins (80 receptions, 1,297 yards, 8 touchdowns in 2023), but hasn’t done much else to add to its receiving room besides resigning Noah Brown on a one-year deal and unproven journeyman Steven Sims.
Houston would have to execute a trade with the Buffalo Bills to acquire Diggs, who won’t hit unrestricted free agency anytime soon after signing a four-year extension in April 2022.
However, Texans General Manager Nick Caserio has already improved the offensive via trade this season, sending a conditional seventh-round pick to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon.
Plus, there is speculation that Houston could be working on some sort of blockbuster deal after freeing up nearly $17 million in cap space since free agency began earlier this month. Houston did this by restructuring Tytus Howard’s contract this week and Shaq Mason’s three-year extension, as well.
Now nearing $30 million over the cap, Houston could be within striking distance of a big move, could it be Diggs?
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.