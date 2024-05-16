Texans schedule 2024: When is Houston's bye week?
The Houston Texans officially know when their games will be played in 2024 and it's a far cry from the schedule they had a year ago as far as national visibility. The Texans will participate in four primetime games and have six total games not in a traditional Sunday afternoon timeslot.
Another question fans have whenever looking at their team's schedule is when the bye week takes place. The bye week is important because it gives teams a chance to rest up, relax, and recharge for the second half (well, depending on when their bye week takes place, as sometimes they can be held quite early in the year). When will this occur for the Texans in 2024?
When is the Texans bye week?
The Texans have a late bye week this year with their break not coming until Week 14. This means the Texans will play until early December before getting some time off to recharge and then they'll finish the final four games on their schedule before hopefully adding several more games for the playoffs.
While it's better to have a late bye week than a super early one, the Texans having to wait until December for their week off is going to be tough. Let's hope that they can stay injury-free and then have the perfect time to rest up and be laser-focused for what's hopefully going to be a long playoff run.