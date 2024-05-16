Texans schedule 2024: How many primetime games does Houston have?
The Houston Texans schedule is out for 2024 and the NFL clearly believes that the Texans will live up to the hype this year. A year ago, the Texans weren't scheduled for a single primetime game, making them one of four teams to fall into this category.
It's not that it wasn't well-deserved, as the Texans had been abysmal the previous year but they bounced back in 2023, winning their division and going on to win a playoff game. The good news is that when your team is good, you get to play in primetime more often and the Texans will be under the lights several times this year.
How many primetime games do the Texans have this year?
The Texans will be participating in four primetime games. The first primetime game will come as early as Week 2 when the Chicago Bears come to town for Sunday Night Football. The Bears drafted Caleb Williams with the first overall pick last year and this will be his second-ever NFL game and first NFL road game.
The Texans' next primetime game won't come until Week 9 for Thursday Night Football when they'll head to New Jersey to play the Jets on a short week. Assuming Aaron Rodgers is healthy for that one, that game could be pretty intriguing.
Just one week later, in Week 10, the Texans will host the Detroit Lions, who also had a Cinderella run in 2023, much like the Texans did. That game will take place on Sunday Night Football.
The Texans will have a third-straight primetime game in Week 11 when they head to Dallas for a Texas showdown with the Cowboys on Monday Night Football. This rounds out their primetime games for 2024.
The Texans' game on Christmas Day against the Baltimore Ravens doesn't count as a primetime game even though it's a standalone game. That will air exclusively on Netflix. They also have a late-season game against the Chiefs that will take place on a Saturday, so in reality, the Texans have six games that won't be played on Sunday afternoon. That's not something we'd have predicted a year ago but that just shows you how much can change with a team in a year.
So, there you have it, Texans fans. The Houston Texans will play in four primetime games this year and all of them should be a lot of fun. Let's hope the Texans live up to the hype and don't disappoint.