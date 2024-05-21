Texans predicted to make a roster cut everyone sees coming
By Ryan Heckman
This offseason, the Houston Texans have been one of the biggest winners around the league. They have done everything possible to not only give C.J. Stroud the weaponry he deserves to succeed, but have continued to build that defense into a unit that could truly surprise some folks in 2024.
Now, the real battles start. Between OTA's and training camp, the roster will continue to shape out and we'll see a few moves, here and there, with some potentially-surprising cuts down the line.
One position we're going to see movement, without a doubt, is at wide receiver.
Recently, Bleacher Report's David Kenyon wrote a piece on one cut each 32 teams could make this offseason, making sense of all notable names on the list. For Houston, Kenyon chose a guy we all know will eventually see his way out of the building: wide receiver Robert Woods.
"The Texans have too many receivers. Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins and Tank Dell are roster locks with Noah Brown and John Metchie III close behind. Houston, which just traded for Ben Skowronek, can save nearly $5 million by cutting Woods."
It only makes sense for the Texans to cut ties with Robert Woods
This has been a move which has been long talked about since the Texans acquired Stefon Diggs from Buffalo. Almost immediately after the Texans traded for Diggs, it seemed only logical that Woods would end up being the odd man out.
But, to further the fire under a Woods trade/release, the Texans went out and then acquired Ben Skowronek. Some might have thought it was kind of an odd move, considering there wasn't much of a need at the position. But, the Texans now have next to no choice but to move on from Woods.
There simply isn't room for him on the depth chart.
Houston invested in Diggs and Skowronek via trade. They are already invested in Tank Dell, Nico Collins and John Metchie after having drafted them in recent years. And, of course, Noah Brown re-signed with Houston.
Woods will land on his feet somewhere else, and maybe even back where it all started, with the Bills. For now, he remains in Houston. But, not for long.