Houston Texans: 4 players who could be cut after the draft
By Peter Manfre
Scott Quessenberry, Center
Since the end of the season, the Texans have added three potential centers to replace Scott Quessenberry. The former starter in Houston re-signed with the team on a Nick Caserio classic one-year, $2 million contract. This contract holds very little security for the sixth-year center. To put it frankly, the Texans have shown little faith in Quessenberry.
To be fair, Quessenberry left a lot to be desired after his lone season in Houston. Per Pro Football Focus, Quessenberry was given a horrendous overall grade of 36.6, ranking 26th out of 32 possible starting centers. If you watch the tape from 2022, you can routinely find Quessenberry on the ground or missing assignments that were left to overload either guard.
They brought in Michael Deiter from the Miami Dolphins on a one-year deal. They also used draft capital on the position by moving up for Penn State's Juice Scruggs in the second round and selecting Notre Dame's Jarrett Patterson in the sixth. All three should make the roster, leaving Quessenberry the odd man out.